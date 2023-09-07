Kovai to get water once in 2 days from October: Nehru

COIMBATORE: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday said Coimbatore residents would get water once in two days from next month once Pillur III drinking water scheme gets over.

Addressing reporters, Minister Nehru said Coimbatore city receives only 214 MLD of drinking water per day as against the required 298 MLD. “Under the Pillur III project, pipeline laying works are pending for a distance of just 1.5 km.

It will get over soon and then the city will receive an additional 118 MLD of drinking water. From next month, water supply can be enhanced to once in two days,” he said.

Further, Minister Nehru said talks are underway with Kerala to resolve water-sharing issues in Siruvani and Aliyar dams.

“In the last 10 years, the AIADMK had spent only Rs 10,000 crore for supply of drinking water, while the DMK in the last two years had allocated Rs 25,000 crore,” he said.

Responding to a query on the proposal to conduct simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the Minister said, “Even the election commission has not given its consent to one nation, one election. It may never happen.”