Kovai, Tiruchy buses normal

COIMBATORE: Buses ran as usual in Coimbatore and across Western districts, as the transport department made alternative arrangements by engaging temporary drivers to operate vehicles.

In Coimbatore, a total of 56 temporary crew including 47 drivers and nine conductors were engaged to operate buses in the absence of a section of regular staff. “Only license holders, who were currently operating buses, were allowed to drive. To ensure the running of buses to their full capacity, three supervisors were deputed in each depot to regulate buses. Around 936 buses were operated by the Coimbatore division and there were no untoward incidents because of the strike,” said an official.

More than 50 members of various trade unions staged a half-naked protest by removing their shirts in front of Sungam depot in Coimbatore demanding wage revision and other benefits.

In the Nilgiris, more than 80 per cent of buses were operated on 270 routes across the district. “Around 1.5 lakh passengers travel daily by 335 buses operated in the hills, across Tamil Nadu and as well as to Karnataka and Kerala. Of the total 1900 staff, almost 80 per cent of them had reported to duty. To overcome the shortage, school bus drivers were engaged to operate locally,” said an official.

TNSTC-Salem division Managing Director R Ponmudi said the entire fleet of 1,900 buses was operated in the Salem region by making alternative arrangements for the crew.

Similarly, more than 90 per cent of buses were operated in other districts of Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Erode. Meanwhile in Tiruchy, normalcy was seen as more than 90 per cent of buses were operated on Tuesday.

According to official sources, as many as 938 buses were operated in the Tiruchy region with 2,250 crew members on duty despite the trade unions declaring an indefinite strike.

While CITU Divisional Secretary Srinivasan said that the DMK government and the transport ministers have forced the unions to go on a strike for their demands. “The strike was successful and only 20 per cent of buses were operated in the region”, he said.

However, the Tiruchy District Collector M Pradeep Kumar said out of the total 2,250 crew members, 1,760 were on duty on Tuesday in two shifts.

Thus 90 per cent buses were operated and the commuters were not affected due to the strike.