Kovai seer part of Sengolteam to PM passes away

COIMBATORE: Sri Sivalingeswara Swamigal, known to devotees as ‘Kamatchipuram Adheenam’, passed away in Coimbatore due to ill health on Tuesday. He was 56 years old.

He was among the Adheenams who handed over the sacred sceptre, ‘Sengol’, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

During the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, the ‘Kamatchipuram Adheenam’ consecrated the ‘Corona Devi’ idol by building a temple in Irugur near Coimbatore. It was meant to seek divine intervention to save the people from the pandemic. It was the second temple dedicated to ‘Corona Devi’ in South India after the first one in Kollam district in Kerala.

Over the last few days, the Adheenam was undergoing treatment in a private hospital after he suffered a lung infection and developed severe breathlessness. He died without responding to treatment on Tuesday morning.

His body was laid to rest in the mutt premises after devotees paid their tributes. Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled his demise.