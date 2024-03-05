Begin typing your search...

Kovai school gets bomb threat 2nd time; sends management, parents into tizzy

As the news of the threat mail spread, hundreds of panicked parents rushed to the school to pick their children home. Sleuths of the bomb squad and sniffer dogs searched the school campus and found out it as a hoax threat.

Hundreds of panicked parents waiting at the school campus in Coimbatore following a hoax bomb threat

COIMBATORE: Bomb squad was pressed into service at a private school in Coimbatore which received a bomb threat mail for the second time, triggering panic among school management and parents.

The Vadavalli police rushed to the school premises after a threat message was sent to the official e-mail ID of the school on Sunday night.

As the news of the threat mail spread, hundreds of panicked parents rushed to the school to pick their children home. Sleuths of the bomb squad and sniffer dogs searched the school campus and found out it as a hoax threat.

Inquiry is underway to establish the source of the bomb threat mail. More than ten cops were deployed in the school premises as a precaution. On 1st March, the school received a similar hoax bomb threat.

