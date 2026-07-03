Kovai Kutralam closed as rains trigger flooding

After a prolonged dry spell, widespread rainfall over the past two days in Valparai and other catchment areas along the Western Ghats led to flooding at the waterfalls. As a precautionary measure, the forest department suspended public entry to the site, citing the safety of visitors.

Officials said the falls would be reopened once the water flow recedes to safe levels. Meanwhile, intermittent rain continued across several parts of Coimbatore on Friday, with the recent showers bringing much-needed relief from the scorching summer.