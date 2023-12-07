Kovai gold thief likely hiding in forest: Cops

COIMBATORE: A close trail of the burglar involved in the daring heist at a jewel showroom in Coimbatore has led police to the forest area in Dharmapuri.

The suspect Vijay, 25 from Dharmapuri gained entry into Jos Alukkas showroom in Gandhipuram on November 28 and made away with a whopping 4.6 kg of gold jewels. Special teams of police have so far arrested his wife Narmatha, and mother- in-law Yogarani. From them, the police have seized a total of 4.3 kg of gold jewels.

Curiously, Yogarani had kept the stolen jewels buried along the road side and near garbage dumps to evade detection. When police visited their house at Anaimalai near Pollachi, Vijay managed to escape by making an opening through the tile roofing of his house.

“We suspect him to be hiding in the forest area in Dharmapuri. It has been a challenge to track him as he does not use a cell phone. A team of police have been camping in Dharmapuri to nab him soon. We still believe only he was involved in the heist,” said a police official privy to the investigation.