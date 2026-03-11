Kovai Digi Cop launched for easy access to police services

By sending a ‘Hi’ message to 9840091100, the public can access a variety of services, including emergency contact numbers, guidance for submitting online complaints, names and contacts of night patrol officers on duty, guidance for filing complaints related to cyber crimes, information on traffic violations and guidance on payment of fines.



It has a facility for the public to anonymously share information on drug sales, women's safety and other matters that require immediate police action. The platform also offers information on the status of complaints, free legal assistance and other safety information.



“The WhatsApp Chat Bot service has been introduced to make police services more accessible and faster for the public. Through this facility, people can obtain police related information anytime,” said K Karthikeyan, Superintendent of Police, after inaugurating the facility in the presence of West Zone IG Saravanasundar, District Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, and Corporation Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran.