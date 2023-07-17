Kovai DIG death: 7 summoned for inquiry

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have issued summons to seven persons, who made disparaging claims in social media in connection with the suicide of Coimbatore Range DIG C Vijayakumar.

The top cop had killed self at his camp office in Race Course on July 7.

As part of inquiry, the Ramanathapuram police summoned seven persons, who made unauthenticated claims on the death of the senior police official on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The police have sought their appearance on July 19 with evidence to prove their claim.