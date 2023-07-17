Begin typing your search...

Kovai DIG death: 7 summoned for inquiry

The top cop had killed self at his camp office in Race Course on July 7.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 July 2023 9:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-16 21:00:44.0  )
C Vijayakumar, DIG, Coimbatore (File)

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore city police have issued summons to seven persons, who made disparaging claims in social media in connection with the suicide of Coimbatore Range DIG C Vijayakumar.

As part of inquiry, the Ramanathapuram police summoned seven persons, who made unauthenticated claims on the death of the senior police official on YouTube and other social media platforms.

The police have sought their appearance on July 19 with evidence to prove their claim.

Tamil NaduCoimbatore city policesocial mediaCoimbatore Range DIG C VijayakumarRamanathapuram police
DTNEXT Bureau

