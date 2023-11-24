Kovai court dismisses discharge plea of IPS officer Pramod in Paazee scam

COIMBATORE: A special court for hearing CBI cases on Thursday dismissed the discharge petition by IPS officer Pramod Kumar from the case pertaining to extortion from one of the accused persons of Paazee Forex Trading India Private Ltd.

Pramod Kumar, who is currently serving as Chief Vigilance Officer of Tamil Nadu News Paper Limited was then West Zone IG, when the scam unfolded in 2009. He was accused of extorting money from one of the accused persons of Paazee Forex Trading firm to cover up the scam.

The fraudulent firm, floated by K Kathiravan,K Mohanraj and Kamalavalli in 2009 had duped around 58,571 depositors in Tamil Nadu and other neighbouring states to the tune of over 930.71 crore on the false promise of giving high returns on their investments. Upon dismissing the petition, Judge S Govindharajan adjourned the case to November 28.