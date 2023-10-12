Kovai cops suspect larger conspiracy

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore rural police are looking into the possibility of a larger criminal conspiracy in the case of a woman child lifter, who died in police custody at Alandurai police station by consuming some poisonous substance.

Police said Thilagavathi, 40, wife of Pandian, 45 from Attur in Salem had collapsed and died during an inquiry at the station on Monday. She was arrested along with her husband for stealing a baby boy after befriending a couple at Tiruchendur temple premises.

A scrutiny of her mobile phone left the cops shocked as the woman had watched several videos on child lifting techniques and as well as on child sacrifice and its rituals.

A cop privy to the investigation said Thilagavathi has been facing multiple cases of theft, but it is for the first time that she has been booked for child lifting.

“Our probe has now been widened as she had sent messages to some of her contacts regarding child abduction,” said a cop. Meanwhile, VL Santhosh, Judicial Magistrate V held an inquiry with cops at Alandurai police station for the second consecutive day into the suspicious death of Thilagavathi.

The magistrate also visited the Boluvampatti Government Hospital for inquiry.