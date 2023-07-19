Kovai cops quiz two for sharing claims about DIG suicide on social media

COIMBATORE: The city police on Tuesday quizzed two regarding their differing claims on social media about the suicide of Coimbatore range DIG C Vijayakumar.

Varahi, a functionary of Indian Makkal Mandram (IMM) and Rajavel Nagaraj, who runs ‘Pesu Tamizha Pesu’ YouTube channel appeared for an inquiry at the Ramanathapuram police station following summons issued to them.

A few more, who were issued summons, are likely to turn up in the coming days.

They claimed that Vijayakumar took the extreme step due to work pressure and also cited family issues. Vijayakumar, who was undergoing treatment for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD), shot himself to death with a pistol at his Camp Office in Race Course on 7 July.

Emerging from the more than three hour long questioning, which was video recorded, Varahi said to the media that he was asked a set of 42 questions by police as part of the inquiry. I spoke about what the DIG told me before taking his own life, he said.

“I don’t have any personal vendetta against anyone. Police have asked me to produce evidence for my claims. I have sought some more time.”