Kovai cops probe man’s attempt to sell newborn

COIMBATORE: People handed over a 38-year-old man to police on charges of attempting to sell his new born baby in Coimbatore.

Police said the man, an electrician from Kavundampalayam, was conversing loudly over phone at a tea shop in front of Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday night to sell his baby boy born two days ago.

A group of people, who heard him striking a deal over the phone to sell the baby, caught and handed him over to Race Course police.

During inquiries, the electrician had informed police that a woman, who is a native of Kerala, had befriended his wife at her workplace and insisted them to give the baby for Rs 1.20 lakh.

She claimed that she was childless even ten years after marriage.

However, the electrician claimed that he had no plans to sell his baby. The police then informed the members of the Child Welfare Committee, who had commenced an inquiry into the incident. Police are likely to initiate further action based on their report.