Kovai cops nab trio involved in gang rape of college student by opening fire

COIMBATORE: Three persons involved in the brutal gang rape of a college student have been arrested after opening fire by the Coimbatore city police on Monday night.

The accused, Sathish alias Karuppusamy, 30 Karthi alias Kaleeswaran, 21 both brothers from Sivaganga district and their relative Guna alias Thavasi, 20 from Madurai were nabbed from a hideout near Thudiyalur by opening fire at their legs.

Addressing the media, Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar on Tuesday said the accused persons were habitual offenders and were facing cases of murder, assault, and theft cases in various police stations across Coimbatore.

“The two brothers, who were remanded in a theft case in Sathyamangalam were out on bail over the last one month, while Thavasi had joined them only recently. They all were unmarried and have been residing in Coimbatore over the last 15 years, doing some casual work,” he said.

On the day of occurrence, the trio after consuming liquor in their place of stay in Irugur had arrived at the scene of crime on Sunday night in a two-wheeler stolen from a house in Kovilpalayam.

“They spotted the car and smashed its windscreen using a stone, before attacking the youth inside with a sickle. The incident happened around 10.40 pm, and the control room received a call from the complainant at 11.20 pm and police reached the spot at 11.35 pm. Over 100 cops combed the area and rescued the victim at 4am. There was a delay in the rescue operation as it was pitch dark. She was not unconscious while being rescued,” the commissioner said.

Seven special teams formed to nab the culprits gathered scientific evidence and narrowed down the suspects after analyzing the footage of over 300 CCTV’s.

“On an alert that the trio was hiding at Vellakinar near Thudiyalur, the investigation officer along with a team reached the spot and attempted to secure them. As they attacked one of the cops with a weapon, the police opened fire in defence, while injuring the trio on their legs. Karuppasamy and Thavasi were shot in both their legs, while Kaleeswaran was shot in one leg,” Saravana Sundar said.

Police said the condition of the youth and the victim girl is stable and she is given psychological counselling to overcome the trauma. Police have seized the victims phone, her ring and the stolen two wheeler used by the accused from the scene of crime. Further inquiries are on.