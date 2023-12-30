Kovai-B’luru to be TN’s fifth VB service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will get another Vande Bharat Express, the fifth service of the premium train, connecting Coimbatore to Bengaluru on Saturday. It is among the six trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off at a function held at Ayodhya Dham station.

This apart, one of the two Amrit Bharat trains to be flagged off by the PM will run via Katpadi and Jolarpettai on its service from Malda Town to SMVT Bengaluru on January 1, said a senior Railway official on Friday.

The Coimbatore Jn to Bengaluru Cantonment VB Express is the second service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka – the first runs between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru.

The new train will be the fastest on the Coimbatore-Bengaluru sector covering the 380-km distance in 6.20 hours (Coimbatore-Bengaluru Cantt) and in 6.30 hours (return direction), the zonal railway said in a release.

The inaugural run will be a special service (Train No. 02642) starting from Coimbatore Jn around 11 am on Dec 30. The train with two-minute stoppages at Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri and Hosur will reach Bengaluru Cantonment at 6.30 pm.

Briefing the media about the new services, B Vishwanath Eerya, Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, said the Malda Town-SMVT Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express train will run via Katpadi (3.35 pm) and Jolarpettai (5.40 pm) stations of Chennai Division on January 1.