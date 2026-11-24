With the sacred ‘Kopparai’ (copper vessel) used to serve as a huge lamp now atop the 2,668-feet Annamalaiyar hill, the stage is all set for the final phase of the festival.

Tomorrow’s rituals will commence with the lighting of the Bharani Deepam inside the temple sanctum at 4 am, followed by the Maha Deepam atop the hill summit at 6 pm. The event draws lakhs of devotees for the auspicious Girivalam circumambulation. Thousands of traditional oil lamps are lit in the houses of the temple town and parts of Tamil Nadu, following the lighting of the Maha Deepam here.

The annual ten-day festival at the temple, which is known as ‘Agni Sthalam’ (site of fire), began on November 15 with a flag-hoisting ceremony.

Earlier in the day, special prayers were held for the giant copper vessel, which is about 5.75 feet in height and weighs 310 kilograms. Over 40 temple staff and devotees carried this vessel up the 2,668-foot hill.