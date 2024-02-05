Kongu industries in ruins, says Eswaran

COIMBATORE: Kongunadu Makkal Desia Katchi (KMDK) general secretary ER Eswaran on Sunday said the industrial sectors in Kongu region are in ruins and blamed the Centre.

Addressing the KMDK’s conference in Perundurai in Erode, Eswaran said all sectors including textile, trucks, rig vehicle, poultry and other industries are worsening due to wrong policies of the central government.

“What did the four BJP legislators do for the development of Kongu region?” he asked. Claiming that no solution has been found for the issues of textile unit effluents, Eswaran said there are 21 cancer treatment hospitals in the Kongu region because of high instances of cancer because of the pollutants.

Calling for carving out bigger districts like Erode, Coimbatore and Salem, Eswaran urged the state government to permit toddy tapping to increase farmer’s income.

Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy who took part in the conference said the state government has taken great efforts to resolve issues that were long pending for several years.

“The problems cannot be sorted out within a few days and it needs a time frame. We are keen to address all the problems,” he said, adding that the KMDK’s conference will pave the way for a major victory in Lok Sabha polls.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, at the conference, said the government gets export revenue of Rs 40,000 crore from the Kongu region. 16,000 women performed valli kummi dance to set a record at the conference.