Komban Jagan — Juvenile henchman to gangster

TIRUCHY: Ask anyone about Komban Jagan in central districts, all will speak only in a hush hush voice or won’t even dare to say anything about him, such is the terror he has unleashed in that region, though his territory of activities expand beyond that also.

But, is M Jagan alias Komban Jagan (30) so notorious. A ‘big yes’, comes the reply from sources in the police department. To confirm this, sources point to his name in the A category of history-sheeters.

His blood-stained crime life started as a henchman, when he was a juvenile – at the age of 17 – in a local gang. This opened up the gates for him to interact and work with other underworld gangs in the region. After becoming a prominent face among crime gangs in the region, he bumped off many in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013, though he evaded arrest in all these cases. But, what turned out to be the trap for his arrest was the murder of college student of Puthur Srinivasa Nagar over a love affair in 2014.

Soon, he came out on bail only to be arrested again in 2015 for murdering one his rivals Sakthivel from Tiruchy. The murder of another history sheeter Odatheru Sasi near Chinthamani in 2017 took Jagan to the next stage in his crime life, as he detained under Goondas Act for the first time.

After this, Jagan’s notoriety intensified as kidnap, waylaying and other grievous offences got added to this crime chart. By 2018, Komban Jagan had his own gang, and also provided ‘asylum’ to several offenders.

With the charges against him running to several tens of pages in police records, what shocked the cops and police was the murder of businessman Babu in Tiruvannamalai in 2020 in a single hack by Jagan. Komban Jagan, an Insta reels-crazy, used to threaten not only rivals and the public, but also the cops whenever he comes out on bail. The detention under Goodas Act was no deterrent, as Jagan even during the running period would hatch the conspiracy for the next assignment.

His days in jail helped Jagan to widen his ring and areas of operation as he developed strong bond his tribe like Samy Ravi, Dindigul Mohanram and Sundara Pandian and Mannachanallur Guna.

Despite facing 60 cases in districts like Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Madurai, Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, Salem, Sivagangai and Nagapattinam, he was cool with his job and also sent henchmen from his team for others’ assignments also till before his death.

It was planned murder, says Jagan’s mother

My son Jagan had promised to the police that he would refrain from criminal activities and lead a reformed life. He stood by his promise and was facing all the cases legally.

But, the police murdered him for no reason, claimed slain history-sheeter’s Jagan’s mother Saraswathi in Tiruchy on Thursday. Saraswathi said, despite there being cases against Jagan and he was attending the hearings in all of them regularly.

However, the police used to trouble him citing some reason. “The police could have filed any number of cases and got him punished. But, they should not have gone to the extent of killing him for no reason. It was a planned murder,” Saraswathi said. Jagan is survived by wife and a daughter.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Magistrate Rajkumar came to Tiruchy GH where the body of Jagan was kept and recorded the statement of his parents, wife and a few relatives. He conducted an inquiry with the police and other officials for around 40 minutes.