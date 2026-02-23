Kollidam Puleeshwari Amman temple makes world record

CHENNAI: The Puleeshwari Amman temple near Seerkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district has been recognized by 'Jackhi Book of World Records' for its uniqueness, global naming, and connection to ancient literary heritage. The recognition came after the verification of the temple’s distinctive status as the only temple in the world named ‘Puleeshwari Amman’.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the temple, managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, is historically significant as the 50th among the 108 Shakti Peethas. Research confirms its links to Sangam-era classics such as Agananooru and Silappathikaram.
According to records from the Archaeological Survey of India, the temple has a documented history of 150 years. Spiritual scholar Prabhu of Kollidam played a key role in submitting the temple’s unique features for world record recognition. Devotees have welcomed the acknowledgment with great joy.