Kollidam drinking water scheme to be completed by Feb' 25: TWAD

TIRUCHY: Works on the construction of collector wells and water tanks as a part of Kollidam combined drinking water scheme undertaken in Tiruvarur district would be completed and dedicated for the public by February 2025, said the TWAD Board Managing Director V Dhakshinamoorthy on Saturday.

Inspecting ongoing works for the Kollidam combined drinking water scheme undertaken in Tiruchy, the TWAD Board MD said, as many as 667 panchayats in Tiruvarur would get benefitted from the Kollidam river as a main source of drinking water which was given administrative sanctions in 2022 with a fund of Rs 1,127 crore under Jal Jeevan mission which would ensure 55 litres of water per person a day and thus 5.23 lakh people would be benefitted.

As a part of the combined drinking water scheme, three collector wells would be established in the Kollidam river bed, water tanks with a capacity of 18.10 lakh litre at Vadugakudi and Nallur, another tank with a capacity of 12.18 lakh litres at Ammaiyappan and 4.70 lakh litre tank at Ogaiperaiyur would be completed by February 2025 and they were dedicated for the public use thereafter, he said after inspecting the ongoing works.

Similarly, the MD inspected the pumping station at Tiruthuraipoondi under Vedaranyam scheme and inspected the quality of water at the subordinate water testing facility at Tiruthuraipoondi.