Kollam to Moula Ali special train rescheduled on December 9

CHENNAI: Train no 07142 Kollam - Moula Ali (in Hyderabad) special scheduled to leave Kollam at 2.30 am on December 9 (Monday) has been rescheduled to leave Kollam at 8 am instead, due to late running of pairing rake (late by 5 hrs, 30 mins), Southern Railway said.

