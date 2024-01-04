Kodikuthu festival: One-minute temporary stoppage of trains at Kanjiramittam Halt announced

CHENNAI: In connection with the Kodikuthu festival at Kanjiramittam Mosque in Ernakulam on 14 January, the following trains are provided with a one-minute temporary stoppage at Kanjiramittam Halt as given below, a Southern Railway press release said.

Train No. 16650 Nagercoil-Mangaluru Central Parasuram Express journey commencing on January 14 will arrive at Kanjiramittam at 10.05/10.06.

Train No. 16649 Mangaluru Central-Nagercoil Parasuram Express journey commencing on January 14 will arrive at Kanjiramittam at 14.43/14.44.

The following trains will be provided a one-minute temporary stoppage at Divine Nagar Station in connection with the spiritual programme at Divine Retreat Centre, Divine Nagar as given below:

Train No. 17230 Secunderabad - Thiruvananthapuram Central Sabari Express leaving Secunderabad at 12.20 hrs on February 29, 2024, will be provided a one-minute temporary stoppage at Divine Nagar station. Arrival/Departure timings at Divine Nagar 12.08/12.09 hrs on March 1.

Train No. 17229 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Secunderabad Sabari Express leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 06.45 hrs on 7th and 8th March 2024 will be provided a one-minute temporary stoppage at Divine Nagar Station. Arrival/Departure timings at Divine Nagar 12.03/12.04 hrs on March 7, 2024, to March 8, 2024.