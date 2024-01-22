Kodandaramar Temple exudes sense of repression: Guv Ravi stirs row

CHENNAI: With the rituals of Ayodhya Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha underway on Monday, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi visited the Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple, West Mambalam, Chennai said the temple displayed a stark opposite picture of the festive environment in the rest of country.

In his post, TN governor said, "This morning I visited Sri Kodandaramaswami Temple, West Mambalam, Chennai, and offered prayers to Prabhu Sri Ram for the well-being of all.

This temple is under HR&CE Dept.

There was an all pervasive sense of invisible fear and apprehensions writ large on the faces of priests and temple staff. A stark contrast to the festive environment in the rest of the country.

While the entire country is celebrating the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla, the temple premises here exude a sense of acute repression."



Ravi's statement has kicked up another row as several BJP leaders have been alleging that the HR&CE department under the state government has been curtailing celebrations for Ram Mandir consecration in TN temples.

However, Minister Sekar Babu clarified that no notification has been issued banning special poojas or Annadhanam in TN temples for Ayodhya temple consecration.