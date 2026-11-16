Kodanadu Estate road row: Madras High Court issues notice to Collector, manager

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought responses from the Nilgiris District Collector and the manager of Kodanadu Estate, which was the favourite retreat of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to a plea alleging that around 200 residents of two nearby hamlets are dependent on a private road inside the estate for access to the outside world.
A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has issued the direction on the Public Interest Litigation seeking acquisition of the land to provide an access road for residents living around the estate.
P Ganesan of Nilgiris district filed the PIL before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the District Collector to initiate land acquisition proceedings to provide an access road for the residents.
In his petition, he stated that around 200 people have lived in Kamaraj Nagar and Anna Nagar hamlets, located alongside Kodanadu Estate, for over four decades. Their only access to the outside world is through a 2.5-km service road running inside the estate.
He said residents had been allowed to use the road with prior permission from the estate manager and payment of a nominal toll; however, restrictions were imposed on vehicles using the road after 6 pm.
Following representations from residents, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Assistant Collector, Coonoor, directed the estate manager on October 27, 2025, to allow vehicles to use the road 24 hours a day, appoint watchmen to record vehicle details and install CCTV cameras, the petition stated, adding that the directions were not implemented.
The petitioner further stated that on October 31, 2025, the State Level Commission for SC/ST recommended that the Nilgiris District Collector take steps to enable residents surrounding the estate to use the road. Despite the recommendation and another representation dated August 17, 2026, no action had been taken.
He has sought a direction to the District Collector to initiate land acquisition proceedings to ensure ingress and egress for residents of the surrounding hamlets, in accordance with the Supreme Court order dated July 4, 2011, and the Commission's recommendation.