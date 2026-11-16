Kodanadu Estate road row: Madras High Court issues notice to Collector, manager

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has issued the direction on the Public Interest Litigation seeking acquisition of the land to provide an access road for residents living around the estate.

P Ganesan of Nilgiris district filed the PIL before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the District Collector to initiate land acquisition proceedings to provide an access road for the residents.

In his petition, he stated that around 200 people have lived in Kamaraj Nagar and Anna Nagar hamlets, located alongside Kodanadu Estate, for over four decades. Their only access to the outside world is through a 2.5-km service road running inside the estate.