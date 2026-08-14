Kodanad murder-cum-heist case: Court raps delay in securing forensic records

When the case came up for hearing on Friday, District Sessions Judge N Muralidharan sought an update on the data retrieved from 19 mobile phones and records from 61 mobile phone towers linked to the case.

The judge questioned why the National Forensic Science Laboratory had not yet furnished its findings and directed the prosecution to submit a written explanation at the next hearing. The court also advised the State government to appoint a special public prosecutor to conduct the case.

Two of the accused, Sayan and Udayakumar, appeared before the court. The hearing was subsequently adjourned to September 16.