Kodanad heist: Sleuths quiz 4 workers

CHENNAI: The CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday quizzed four casual estate workers in connection with the Kodanad heist cum murder case. Four persons including Ramesh, a driver in the estate, Devan, a vegetable vendor, Ravi Kumar and Abdul Kadher, both from Coimbatore were summoned for an inquiry at the CB-CID office in PRS Grounds in Coimbatore.

The inquiry which began at 10 am stretched over eight hours to end around 6pm. Each one of them was inquired separately. Based on the information gathered from them, the CB-CID sleuths are likely to issue summons for more persons for inquiry in the coming days.

On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.