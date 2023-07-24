Kodanad heist-murder case: TTV to join hands with OPS to protest at Theni

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran would participate in a state-wide protest called by expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam to condemn the DMK government for not expediting the Kodanad estate murder-cum-heist case.

This is going to be the first joint political move after the meeting between the two on May 9 and declared that they vowed to retrieve the AIADMK party from the clutches of “betrayers” and defeat the evil force DMK.

Panneerselvam announced a state-wide protest on August 1 and noted that functionaries of his faction would stage protest in district headquarters across the state. He participated in the protest in his hometown Theni.

Extending support to Panneerselvam's call for the protest against the DMK government that assured that perpetrators of the murder-cum-heist in Kodanad estate, which was the summer getaway of late AIADMK supremo and former CM J Jayalalithaa.

The estate had also served as the camp office of the former CM during her stay. After her demise, a spiral of murder and armed robbery took place in the estate.

"Party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran will participate in the protest along with Panneerselvam in Theni, " said a statement from the party on Monday.

The party functionaries and cadres have also been asked to participate in large numbers in the demonstration in their respective areas.