Kodanad heist cum murder: EPS did not appear before court in defamation case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and the Leader of Opposition (LOP) Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) failed to appear before the Master Court for recording his evidence in the defamation case connected to the Kodanad heist cum murder case.



A division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) directed EPS to appear before the Master Court in the MHC complex to record his submission in a defamation case filed by him against, a Delhi-based journalist Mathew Samuel, on January 30 and 31.

However, EPS did not appear before the court on January 30 as the case was not listed. It may be noted that EPS has filed an application to remove the objectionable portions from the affidavit filed by Mathew Samuel in the defamation case.

In 2019, AIADMK general secretary EPS filed a defamation suit seeking damages of Rs 1.10 crore from Mathew Samuel and his crew members as well as the Kodanad case accused V. Sayan and C. Valayar Manoj, of having released a video accusing him of being involved in the Kodanad crime.

An advocate commissioner was appointed by the MHC to record EPS' evidence at his residence as he requested that if he appeared before the court, it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff.

Challenging this order, Mathew Samuel filed a petition to quash the order. A division bench that heard the case directed EPS to appear before the Master Court to record his evidence.