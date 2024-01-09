Kodanad heist-cum-murder case: Gujarat forensic team to visit TN on Jan 26

CHENNAI: A team of experts from the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) in Gujarat, Gandhinagar, will arrive in Tamil Nadu on January 26, to examine the call detail records (CDRs) in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the CB-CID has issued summons to an accused to appear before them on January 11 after details of the call detail records were provided.

On January 6, the public prosecutor Shahjahan stated that 19 cell phone towers and 60 SIM card records were sent to a laboratory in Gujarat through the court, and the top officials went to Gujarat to get the report and further probe on the case will be based on the report.

The Kodanad Estate spread across 906 acres, belonged to late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and her aide V K Sasikala. The heist-cum-murder incident took place in 2017. In the incident, one of the security guards of the estate, Om Bahadur, was murdered, and 10 watches and a crystal rhino worth Rs 42,000 were robbed.

C Kanagaraj, the main accused in the case, died in a car accident near Attur in Salem. Ten people from Kerala, including Chayan and Valaiyar Manoj, who were allegedly involved in this murder-cum-heist case, were arrested and later released on bail.

In September 2022, the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case was transferred to the Crime Branch-CID to expedite the case. After the case was transferred to the Crime Branch, the CB-CID ADSP Murugavel was appointed as the investigating officer, and a team of 49 members are investigating the case. The case has been going on for the last six years in the Udhagamandalam District Court.