Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case: Amar Prasad hits out at EPS

CHENNAI: In a fresh response that led to the breakup of the Opposition alliance in the State, Tamil Nadu BJP Sports Development wing president Amar Prasad Reddy, who is also known as a close aid of Annamalai on Monday discursively hits out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for his involvement in Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case.

"If Jayakumar of AIADMK feels that being embroiled in controversies like Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case is a qualification for a party leader, then our leader Annamalai does not have such qualifications," Reddy said in social media alluding to the Jayakumar's remarks on the alliance and Annamalai.

Except for Reddy, BJP State president Annamalai's supporters and BJP karyakarthas on social media too hits out at Edappadi Palaniswami-led AIADMK for its remarks on Annamalai. However, the saffron party is yet to come out with an official statement regarding the alliance with the primary opposition AIADMK.