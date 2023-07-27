Kodanad case: OPS appeals 'Jaya loyalists' to participate in demo to expedite probe

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday gave a clarion call for the cadres in his faction to participate in the state-wide demonstration on August 1 demanded the Tamil Nadu government to expedite the probe into Kodanad estate murder-cum-heist and bring the perpetrators to justice.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, a few days ago, declared that he would also join hands with OPS in the quest for justice in the sensational case. OPS announced the demonstration to put pressure on the DMK government as well as put Leader of Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and his camp in tough spot in connection with the chain of events unfolded following the murder of watchman and robbery of the estate.

During the late hours of April 24 in 2017, a gang of 11 forcibly entered into the estate. They decamped from the estate after murdering one of the watchmen and inflicting serious injuries to another. The DMK party and its leader M K Stalin promised that the case would be probed and persons behind this murky heist-cum-murder at former CM’s estate would be brought to justice within 90 days of his government.

Pointing out to the DMK government’s failure to keep up its promise, Panneerselvam resorted to the demonstration. He urged the party cadres and loyalists to participate in large numbers to press their demand.