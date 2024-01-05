Kodanad case: MHC directs EPS to appear before the master in its court complex

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) to appear before the master in the Madras High Court complex on January 30 and 31 for recording evidence in the defamation case related to Kodanad heist.

A division bench comprising Justice R Mahadevan and Mohammed Shaffiq heard the appeal petition filed by Mathew Samuel, a Delhi-based journalist challenging the appointment of advocate commissioner to record evidence from EPS at his residence.

The counsel appeared for EPS and submitted that the LoP will appear before the master court after the Pongal holidays and after the assembly session.

Recording the submission, the bench directed EPS to appear on January 30 and 31 for recording evidence.

EPS filed an application in the MHC seeking to appoint an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence in the defamation suit filed against Mathew Samuel for linking him in the 2017 Kodanad heist cum murder case.

The application stated that as he is the LOP of the State it would be a hardship for other litigants and court staff because of the security protocols would have to be followed if he appeared.

The MHC appointed an advocate commissioner to record his evidence at his residence. Challenging the appointment Mathew Samuel approached the Madras High Court.