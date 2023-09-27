Kodanad case HC restrains Dhanabal from commenting on EPS for 2 weeks

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has granted interim injunction against Dhanabal, brother of C Kanagaraj (deceased), restraining him from making any comments against Edappadi K Palaniswami connecting the latter with Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

It is quite natural that the statements of Dhanabal decimated in news channels and social media platforms would have caused mental agony to EPS, observed Justice RN Manjula while granting the interim injunction.

Allowing Dhanabal to continue to make such statements would cause damage to the reputation of EPS, hence this court restrain Dhanabal for two weeks from making any derogatory comments against EPS in connection with the Kodanad case, the judge observed. The case was posted to October 10.

Senior counsel SR Rajagopal appeared for EPS contended that Dhanabal has stated in 2017, after few months of Kodanad heist incident, that there is no suspicion in his brother Kanagaraj’s death, who is the prime accused in Kodanad case.

In contrary to his previous statement, now Dhanabal is making derogatory comments against EPS in news channels, connecting him with the Kodanad case without any proof, it is an unverified statement, the counsel submitted.

Further, the counsel contended that his unverified statements affects the reputation of EPS and sought injunction to restrain Dhanabal. EPS also sought a libel of Rs 1.10 crore.

Coimbatore: The CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday questioned C Dhanabal, brother of C Kanagaraj, a prime accused in Kodanad heist-cum-murder case for around five hours. He was quizzed for the second time in two weeks and the entire proceedings were video recorded. Before appearing for inquiry, Dhanabal said that during the first session of inquiry on September 14, he was asked more than 40 questions. “I have revealed who took the bags brought by my brother Kanagaraj from Kodanad Estate,” he said. Further, he also urged the police to inquire AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.