Kodanad case: Dhanabal questioned

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID sleuths on Thursday questioned C Dhanabal, brother of Kodanad heist-cum-murder case accused C Kanagaraj, who was killed in an accident.

“My brother Kanagaraj told me that more than 50 persons, including political functionaries and police from The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Salem districts are involved in the case. I will be sharing that information with the police,” he told reporters, before appearing for the investigation.

Further, Dhanabal said his brother was attacked for not paying the agreed amount after the heist.

“He survived two murder bids, but was killed in the third attempt... Of the five bags containing documents taken from the Kodanad estate, three were given by him (Kanagaraj) in Sangagiri and two in Attur,” he added.