Kodanad case: Court moved for forensic analysis on accused phones

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID sleuths on Monday moved The Nilgiris district court seeking its nod to send mobile phones of accused in the Kodanad murder and heist case for forensic analysis.

The investigation agency sought to send eight mobile phones seized from the accused, which were handed over to court, to be sent for a forensic analysis in a laboratory in Coimbatore. Their submission is yet to be taken up for discussion.

Meanwhile, the police are likely to submit their interim investigation report during the next hearing slated for July 28. The special teams of police have so far quizzed hundreds, including many people of high stature. They are likely to be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

The case is over a gang breaking into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looting valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017. Jayalalithaa’s driver and prime accused Kanagaraj died in a road accident in Salem a few days after the incident.