Kodanad case: CB-CID to submit interim report next month

COIMBATORE: An interim investigation report will be submitted by the CB-CID in the court on Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

As the case came up for hearing on Friday, The Nilgiris District Sessions Judge A Abdul Khadhar asked why an investigation report had not been filed by the CB-CID police. To this, the special public prosecutors Shajahan and Kanagaraj assured that a report will be submitted before the court in the next hearing. Meanwhile, the judge dismissed an appeal by counsel K Vijayan representing an accused to invoke Section 310 of the Code for Criminal Procedure to inspect the scene of crime regarding some missing evidence.

An advocate representing ‘Walayar’ Manoj alleged that CB-CID sleuths are harassing his family in the name of investigation. It was also contended that the police doesn’t issue summons and comes knocking at the doors without any prior intimation for investigation purposes.

The government pleader however explained that the accused were not harassed. Four of the accused, KV Sayan, Walayar Manoj, Zamsheer Ali and Jithin Joy appeared before the court on Friday. The next hearing has been posted for July 28, while allowing more time for the investigation agency. A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on April 23, 2017.