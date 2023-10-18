Kodanad case: CB-CID sleuths quiz Jayalalithaa’s driver in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The CB-CID sleuths on Tuesday quizzed late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s car driver Ayyappan in Coimbatore. He was summoned by police at the PRS Grounds for questioning around 10 a.m.

Speaking to the media, Ayyappan said he worked as a car driver for Jayalalithaa from 1991 to 2001.

“I was questioned once before in Ooty. I have frequented Kodanad Estate when Jayalalithaa was alive. I knew Kanagaraj as he worked as a driver for Jayalalithaa for two years. But I don’t know his brother Dhanabal and have no idea of the case. I have no political links,” he said to the media, before appearing for an inquiry.

On the night of April 23, 2017, a heavily armed gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard.