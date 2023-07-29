Kodanad case adjourned to September 8

COIMBATORE: The Kodanad heist-cum-murder case hearing has been adjourned to September 8, by a court in The Nilgiris allowing more time for the CB-CID sleuths to investigate.

As the case came up for hearing on Friday, the CB-CID police sought more time to investigate as special teams were inquiring about some persons in West Bengal. “Also, the places of 19 cell phone towers needed inspection and had to obtain reports regarding electronic conversations from Gujarat. Hence, the case has been adjourned allowing more time for investigation,” said Shajahan, special public prosecutor to reporters.

One of the accused Walayar Manoj appeared before the court on Friday. Last week, the CB-CID sent eight cell phones seized from the accused persons to a forensic laboratory for an examination. Police have arrested 10 persons involved in the crime and questioned 316 persons in connection with the case.