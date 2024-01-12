Kodanad case accused Sayan fails to appear for questioning by CB-CID

COIMBATORE: Kodanad caseprime accused KV Sayan failed to appear on Thursday for questioning by the Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) team.

The CB-CID sleuths issued a summon a few days ago to Sayan to appear at the Police Recruits School (PRS) campus in Coimbatore to question him on some fresh findings in the sensational case.

However, Sayan, who hails from Thrissur district in Kerala, has communicated his inability to turn up as he needs to appear for investigation in another case in Kerala Therefore, the CB-CID police have decided to summon him on some other day for further questioning.

A gang broke into the Kodanad estate bungalow of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa following her demise and looted valuables after murdering the security guard on 23 April, 2017. Eleven persons were arrested so far in the case and Jayalalithaa’s car driver C Kanagaraj from Salem, died mysteriously in a road mishap.