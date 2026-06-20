Kodaikanal duo held for sexual assault of Munnar minor girls

IDUKKI: Two persons from Kodaikanal were arrested in Dindigul in connection with the alleged sexual assault of two minor girls in Munnar.
According to the police, the two school students from Munnar reported to the school where they stay and study on June 18, after a gap of three days.
When questioned, the girls informed their teachers that they had stayed with a man they had befriended through social media and his friend at a lodge in Munnar for two days.
The teachers alerted the parents and the Munnar police. During questioning, the girls alleged that the two men had sexually assaulted them.
A case was registered, and a medical examination confirmed sexual assault.
Munnar police traced the accused, P Suresh (21) and a 17-year-old juvenile, to Dindigul town and arrested them on Friday.