Kodaikanal chokes with traffic as tourist footfall peaks during Pongal holidays

CHENNAI: Due to a large number of tourists flocking to Kodaikanal for the Pongal long holiday, there have been increasing incidents of traffic jams in many areas. Tourists and locals have requested the traffic department to look into the issue and find a solution for it, according to a Maalaimalar report.

With the pleasant weather beckoning people from neighbouring districts and states, the footfall to Kodaikanal has increased severalfold this week. However, this has also resulted in the roads of the hill town being clogged with vehicles, causing heavy traffic jams in several areas.

In an attempt to manage the traffic situation, tourists using the Palani road are now being checked at the foothills before being allowed to pass, which has reduced the traffic congestion in the Kodaikanal Silver Falls area. Therefore, tourists have been requested to use the alternate route, the report added.

However, the diversion hasn't significantly cut down on the traffic congestion with the town still being chock-a-bloc with vehicles. In light of this, tourists and locals have requested the intervention of authorities to manage the situation and also improve the basic facilities in the region.

Additionally, following complaints of substandard food being sold during peak tourist season, the tourists have requested the local health officials to monitor the hotels in Kodaikanal.