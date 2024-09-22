Kodaikanal: Avoid using plastic bottles under 5 litres or pay a fine from 22.10.2024

CHENNAI: Those found using plastic bottles under 5 litres in Kodaikanal will have to pay a fine or 'green tax' of Rs 20, starting today (September 20, 2024), in line with a Madras High Court directive.

Making Kodaikanal plastic-free is essential to safeguard the environment and scenic beauty of Kodaikanal, a popular tourist destination, called as 'Princess of Hills', a press release issued by Dindigul District Collector M N Poongodi read.

Accordingly, residents and vendors in Kodaikanal Municipality, the Panchayat of Pannaikadu, and surrounding villages will be fined a green tax of Rs 20 per bottle from Sunday, as reported by Daily Thanthi.

Following the HC order, a monitoring committee too has been established at the district and regional levels to supervise and curb the use and sale of plastic bottles in Kodaikanal.

Members of the monitoring committee will conduct surprise inspections in Kodaikanal, impose fines on the owners of establishments found using or selling plastic bottles, and seal the shops, if necessary.

They have also been raising awareness among the public and tourists about the consequences of plastic usage.