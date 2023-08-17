Kodai tourism spots closed after mishap

MADURAI: Few tourist spots including Moir Point, Pillar Rocks, Pine Forest, and Guna Caves in Kodaikanal of Dindigul district, which are under control of the forest department, have remained closed for tourists.

Local sources on Wednesday said a fatal accident, which occurred on the Twelve Mile Road on Tuesday evening when the victims alighted from a van and stepped into the Pine Forest, triggered the closure of these spots.

The vehicle on which the victims travelled from Thoothukudi was parked in the cramped area. However, tourists from Cuddalore on the other van, while travelling on the road that steeply slopes down, hit the stationary vehicle with those ill-fated tourists inside. Subbaiah (45) from Thoothukudi died on the way to hospital, five others were injured. Kodaikanal RDO R Raja after enquiring with the forest department said it is only temporary closure until Friday afternoon for the purpose of executing maintenance works.