Kodai tourism feels effect of Israel-Gaza war

MADURAI: The princess of hill stations, Kodaikanal, is missing its Israeli guests this tourist season as the conflict with Hamas has forced its citizens wary of visiting one of their favourite destinations in Dindigul district.

According to A Robin, a tourist guide, Kodaikanal would be teeming with tourists from Israel usually around this time period every year. As the country is embroiled in a war with Hamas, the Israeli tourists could not make it to this hilltop this time around.

Almost one thousand Israeli tourists would turn up here in this season and spend their time trekking, said locals. Vattakanal in Kodaikanal is one of their favourite hangouts. The Israeli tourists would usually stay with a three or four-month visa, tourist guides say. Vattakanal with its beautiful waterfalls and viewpoints never cease to excite Israelis, they say. Amidst pleasant weather of Kodaikanal this year, we are missing Israeli tourists, said Robin.

Vattakanal is ‘mini Goa’ for the Israeli tourists, who spend their leisure hours eating sandwiches in cafes and spending time in Dolphin Nose tourist spot, says Serapandi alias Kodai Sera of Kodaikanal. Except for some tourists from Kerala, mostly students, we aren’t seeing much tourist presence as of now, said S Jerome, a cab driver.

The stakeholders, including restaurateurs, tourist guides and taxi operators, who earned a living offering the Israeli tourists service are missing their presence.

Non-arrival of Israeli tourists is supposed to have a spillover effect in other tourist spots too.