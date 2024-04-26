Kochuveli – Barauni special train via Chennai announced; check details here

CHENNAI: A pair of special trains would be operated between Kochuveli and Barauni via Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Katpadi and Chennai (Perambur) to clear extra rush to the Eastern sector during summer season.

Train no 06091 Kochuveli –Barauni Weekly Special will leave Kochuveli at 01.30 hrs on 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th May, 01st, 08th, 15th, 22nd, 29th June, 2024 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 13.55 hrs, the third day (9 Services).

Train no 06092 Barauni - Kochuveli Weekly Special will leave Barauni at 15.30 hrs on 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th May, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th June, 02nd July, 2024 (Tuesday) and reach 20.45 hrs, the third day (9 Services).

Advance reservation for the above special trains comprising nine Sleeper Class Coaches, 11 general second class coaches and two second class coaches (Divyangjan Friendly) are open from Southern Railway (SR) end.