'Kochadaiiyaan' case: Humiliation & harassment of a popular person, says Rajinikanth’s wife Latha

CHENNAI: Latha Rajinikanth, wife of actor Rajinikanth on Tuesday said there is no “fraudulence" in a cheating case filed against her by a Chennai-based advertisement firm in 2015 in connection with the Tamil film ‘Kochadaiiyaan’, starring Rajinkanth, and stated that the case is of "humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person".

"For me, it's a case of humiliation and harassment and exploitation of a popular person. This is the price we pay for being celebrities. So, there may not be a big case, but the news becomes very big. There is no fraudulence. I have nothing to do with the money that is being reported, she said to the news agency ANI.

She added, "That is between Media One and the concerned people. They have already settled and the topic is between them. I made sure as a guarantor that they have been paid.”

Her remarks comes after a Bengaluru court granted her bail on Tuesday. The court also had postponed the hearing to January 6.

The complainant claimed to have lent Rs 10 crore to Media One, one of the producers of the film, and has alleged that Latha Rajinikanth signed as a guarantor.

Earlier on October 10, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh passed the order restoring the alleged criminal charges against Latha in a matter pertaining to the Tamil film 'Kochadaiiyaan' while hearing petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court judgment.

The Supreme Court had asked Latha to seek the trial court to have accusations of forgery and cheating against her in a criminal case dismissed. The Chennai-based Ad Bureau Advertising Pvt Ltd had challenged the Karnataka High Court's order, which had quashed the cheating case but had maintained the forgery cases against her.