KN Nehru’s turn now: DVAC raids 25 sites in cash-for-jobs case

The searches came after the Madras High Court cleared the decks for the DVAC to investigate the alleged Rs 634-crore scam linked to the former minister.



During the simultaneous searches that were conducted in Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Namakkal, and Tirunelveli, among other locations, the agency seized 170 documents and 13 electronic gadgets, it said in an official statement.



The move came merely days after the Chennai police arrested Nehru’s cabinet colleague Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in an alleged scam.

The DVAC had registered the case in June against Nehru and seven others based on a dossier from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Chennai.