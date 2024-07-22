KN Nehru-led panel moots DMK rejig ahead of 2026 assembly polls

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK’s coordination committee led by senior Minister KN Nehru on Sunday convened and decided to recommend some strategies to the party leadership for successfully facing the 2026 Assembly polls.

According to the sources, in the maiden meeting, held at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters), various organisational reforms were discussed, including increasing the number of district units and in the subsequent meetings, strategies would be framed and the recommendations would be submitted to the president (MK Stalin) to strengthen the party.

“Issues such as reorganising the district units, increasing the numbers of district units, weed out the functionaries whose performance were poor, induction of more women and youth into the party, development of campaign and communication in social media among the others were discussed in the meeting,” sources said.

DMK’s principal secretary Nehru, organising secretary RS Bharathi, Ministers EV Velu, Thangam Thennarasu and Udhayanidhi Stalin participated in the meeting.

The committee is expected to go into the aspects of reorganising the party districts and creation of new posts to increase the organisational efficacy at the grass root level.

One of the terms of reference of the committee is understood to be recommending organisational rejig in tune with the party districts’ performance in the recently concluded Parliamentary polls.

The DMK high command constituted a similar coordination committee, the “good work” of which was acknowledged by Chief Minister Stalin even in the instant announcement.