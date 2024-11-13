KN Nehru lays stone for new Corporation office at Tambaram Sanatorium

CHENNAI: Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru laid the foundation stone for the new Tambaram Corporation office, which is set to be constructed at Tambaram Sanatorium.

Participating in the ceremony at the Sanatorium on Tuesday, the minister said the construction work for the Tambaram Corporation office will be completed within 18 months, and Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate it.

He also announced that the Tambaram civic body would soon become one of the biggest corporations in the state as nearby areas, including Vandalur and Mudichur, will be merged.

“The government has constituted teams to identify the areas to be merged with Tambaram Corporation. Before the next local body election, Tambaram will become one of the biggest corporations,” he said, addressing the attendees at the function.

The new office will be erected near the Tambaram Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine, spanning across 4.69 acres of land at the cost of Rs 40 crore.

The local body office’s parking lot will accommodate 90 cars and 355 two-wheelers. Minister for MSMEs TM Anbarasan, Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu and Chengalpattu district collector S Arun Raj were also present at the event.