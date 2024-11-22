KN Nehru lays foundation stone for Rs 17.60 cr Tiruchy omnibus stand

TIRUCHY: Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru on Friday laid the foundation stone for an omnibus stand, adjacent to the upcoming Tiruchy Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT), to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 17.60 crore.

The omnibus stand would be established in an area of 4 acres. The Civic administration would Rs 8.80 crore for building the facility. The new omnibus stand would have two platforms in an area of 30,849 sqft while a traffic lane would be established in an area of 1.42 lakh sq ft which would facilitate as many as 82 buses, including 45 buses on halt.

Nehru asked the officials to accelerate the construction works with world-class standards. At present, omnibuses halt in front of the central bus stand hindering the free movement of government buses. Once the exclusive bus stand is opened, the traffic congestion close to the bus stand will be prevented, officials said.

The minister who also inspected the IBT construction, said that it would be dedicated for public use in the month of January.