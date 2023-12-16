KN Nehru lays foundation for new bus terminus in Srirangam

TIRUCHY: A new bus stand is coming up in Srirangam with a dedicated parking slot in 1.08 acre with an estimated cost of Rs 11.10 crore, reviving hopes of fulfilling a long-pending demand.

The project will be completed within six months, said minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply KN Nehru here on Friday, after laying the foundation stone. The new bus terminus is coming up at Gandhi Road near Rajagopuram of Sriranganatha Swamy temple. Earlier proposal for a bus terminus at Panchakarai near Yatri Nivas was shot down.

Later, a proposal for the bus stand was sent to the state government at an identified land at Gandhi Road near Rajagopuram in Srirangam and was approved at an estimated cost of Rs 11.10 crore. The state government would provide Rs 7.77 crore and the Tiruchy Corporation Rs 3.33 crore for the purpose.

Nehru said that the new bus terminus would have a two-storey building with eight bus bays and 22 shops. Commercial spaces, and basic amenities are also coming up.